UT Martin Parsons student is first-ever to graduate nursing program within 3 years

MARTIN, Tenn. — UT Martin Parsons student Mallory Clenney became the first in the university’s history to graduate the nursing program in three years.

Clenney, a 2017 Scotts Hill High School graduate, decided to not waste any time preparing for nursing school.

While in high school, she quit playing basketball, began taking dual enrollment courses, and earned 58 credits before graduating. She entered the UT Martin nursing program the following August.

“[Becoming a nurse] was just something that stuck in my heart,” Clenney said. “I wanted to be a person that, in the future, could help those people whenever they are the most vulnerable and also help their family , [who] is also struggling.”

“From the moment I met Mallory, I was very impressed with her drive and dedication,” said Christy Blount, Parsons Center nursing program coordinator. “She had started working toward her long-term goal to complete this degree in three years before even graduating from high school.”

Clenney is now employed at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, where she says working through the current COVID-19 pandemic is “definitely scary”, but sees it as a chance to enhance her skills as a nurse.

“I feel like it’s going to help my nursing career and help me,” Clenney said. “There is always an opportunity to learn.”