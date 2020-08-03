West Carroll Special School District delays reopening

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — West Carroll Special School District was slated to reopen at the beginning of August. Now, that has been delayed by two weeks.

“We had a school board meeting last Tuesday night. Our principals voiced their concerns about being ready,” said Dexter Williams, Director of Schools for the West Carroll Special School District.

According to Williams, it wasn’t linked to any outbreak in the county. Instead, he says they just didn’t have the necessary materials to reopen safely at the beginning of August.

“Just some of the other things–make sure we’ve got safety equipment, all the hand sanitizer and things that we need, we’re waiting on Chromebooks for students,” Williams said.

Williams says they received some materials from the state, but they still needed to buy from other suppliers to meet their needs.

The decision comes as Carroll County reported 228 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A rise of almost 150 in just two weeks.

Williams says they are talking with local experts for more advice on the next steps.

“Of course, we’re following local health officials and their recommendations, just to get some advice and some direction from the heath department,” Williams said.

West Carroll Special School District is offering a virtual learning option. So far, just over 50 students have chosen it, but it’s still a difficulty.

“Obviously having fewer students makes it a little bit easier, but the whole process and uncertainty and not knowing what it’s going to look like makes it difficult,” Williams said.

With their eyes set on an August 17 reopening date, the school district wants to be as prepared as possible.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to keep everybody safe and healthy first and foremost, and that’s our number one goal right now,” Williams said.