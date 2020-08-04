112,441 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,117 deaths, 4,900 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 112,441 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, August 4. In addition, 1,117 people have died and 4,900 have been hospitalized. Another 73,259 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 1,340 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 38 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 630

Bedford County – 877

Benton County – 108

Bledsoe County – 674

Blount County – 1,181

Bradley County – 1,739

Campbell County – 221

Cannon County – 126

Carroll County – 244

Carter County — 433

Cheatham County – 548

Chester County – 196

Claiborne County – 235

Clay County – 64

Cocke County – 412

Coffee County – 421

Crockett County — 236

Cumberland County – 385

Davidson County – 19,563

Decatur County – 169

DeKalb County – 322

Dickson County – 609

Dyer County – 568

Fayette County – 642

Fentress County – 76

Franklin County – 286

Gibson County – 590

Giles County – 354

Grainger County – 179

Greene County – 376

Grundy County – 102

Hamblen County – 1,297

Hamilton County – 5,720

Hancock County – 76

Hardeman County — 830

Hardin County – 409

Hawkins County – 369

Haywood County — 402

Henderson County — 469

Henry County — 225

Hickman County – 233

Houston County – 54

Humphreys County – 109

Jackson County – 108

Jefferson County – 508

Johnson County – 177

Knox County – 4,108

Lake County – 756

Lauderdale County – 438

Lawrence County – 491

Lewis County — 58

Lincoln County – 255

Loudon County – 682

Macon County – 841

Madison County – 929

Marion County – 209

Marshall County – 266

Maury County – 1,089

McMinn County – 493

McNairy County — 324

Meigs County – 99

Monroe County – 377

Montgomery County – 1,752

Moore County – 44

Morgan County — 91

Obion County — 453

Overton County – 139

Perry County – 74

Pickett County — 25

Polk County – 179

Putnam County – 1,601

Rhea County – 511

Roane County – 392

Robertson County – 1,459

Rutherford County – 6,155

Scott County – 105

Sequatchie County – 96

Sevier County – 1,756

Shelby County – 21,728

Smith County – 384

Stewart County — 70

Sullivan County – 833

Sumner County – 3,219

Tipton County – 1,123

Trousdale County – 1,576

Unicoi County – 139

Union County — 129

Van Buren County – 33

Warren County – 429

Washington County – 1,089

Wayne County – 219

Weakley County — 310

White County – 205

Williamson County – 3,308

Wilson County – 2,102

Out of state – 2,789

Pending – 2,957

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 138

Asian – 998

Black or African-American – 20,847

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 82

Other/Multiracial – 15,900

White – 48,849

Pending – 25,627

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 60,903

Hispanic – 18,388

Pending – 33,150

Gender:

Female – 56,029

Male – 55,094

Pending – 1,318

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.