48 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 1,235 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 1,235.

The health department says the newest cases include nine inmates at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

The patients range in age from 1-year-old to 82-years-old.

Of those patients, 31 are men and 17 are women. Health department staff are still trying to contact some of these patients, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

In addition, 14 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. Two of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 713 (58%)

38301: 391 (31.6%)

38356: 23 (1.8%)

38391: 19 (1.5%)

38366: 15 (1.2%)

38343: 15 (1.2%)

38313: 23 (1.8%)

38392: 6 (0.5%)

38355: 5 (0.4%)

38362: 12 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.3%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 3 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.3%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 402 (33%)

White: 457 (37%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 43 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 17 (1%)

Unspecified: 309 (25%)

Gender:

Female: 662 (53.6%)

Male: 572 (46.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 726 (59%)

Not recovered: 355 (29%)

Better: 67 (5%)

Unknown: 69 (5.5%)

Deaths: 18 (1.5%)

Age: