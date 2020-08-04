Crockett County woman facing drug charges after TBI investigation

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Crockett County woman is in custody after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, the investigation into Amber Cocker, 29, began in July 2019 after reports of narcotics being sold in Crockett County.

The release says, between July and September 2019, there were at least two covert purchases of methamphetamine involving Cocker.

She was indicted on two drug charges on July 27, and was arrested during a traffic stop on July 31, according to the release.

During her arrest, investigators found methamphetamine and two loaded guns.

Cocker is currently charged with two counts of sale of schedule II methamphetamine, and her bond was set at $50,000.

She will face additional charges related to the drugs and guns seized during her arrest, according to the TBI.