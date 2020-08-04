Gov. Lee shares new details related to COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee spoke about a number of things during a news conference, Tuesday including unemployment rates in Tennessee and what the states next steps are to combat the pandemic.

Gov. Lee said the state is handing out kits to help protect teachers with personal protective equipment and masks. He said 80,000 kits would be going out statewide.

“We are grateful to TEMA and the National Guard, as well as private partners like Fedex, Pfizer corp gave a $250,000 grant to provide touchless thermometers,” said Lee.

Lee also spoke about having a special legislative session next Monday where lawmakers will discuss, among other things extending liability protection to businesses, schools, nonprofits , healthcare workers and more to protect them from any COVID-19 related lawsuits.

“They have enough uncertainty. We will work on Telehealth legislation too, as well as laws on capitol grounds for vandalism,” said Lee.

The governor also said the state is working to make sure the state spends stimulus funds before the end of the year.

$150 million will be going to non-profits that serve people during the pandemic. Other grants will be available to additional groups.

“We are developing a plan to make sure those funds are used wisely,” said Lee.

Dr. John Dunn, with the Tennessee Department of Health spoke about the importance of getting tested for COVID-19.

“We continue to monitor and work with clinical labs to increase the speed of testing,” said Dunn.

Commissioner Jeff McCord, with the state’s Labor and Workforce Development spoke about the $600 federal unemployment benefit that ended July 25. He says, if an eligible claim was filed before then, it would qualify until July 25.

“We are in constant communication with our federal partners and we are trying to understand what it will be. Frankly don’t know what that is yet,” said McCord.

Governor Lee also answered reporter’s questions regarding schools reporting COVID-19 cases.

“We are working on a plan to in fact be able to report school cases. We do want to protect the individual privacy of families and students. transparency is also important,” said Lee.

Another news conference is scheduled for Thursday. Commissioner Penny Schwinn with the Department of Education will address issues related to the state’s school reopening plan.