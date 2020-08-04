High School Football Preview: South Gibson Hornets

MEDINA, Tenn. — Contact activity finally returns to high school football practices in the local area, as the South Gibson Hornets continue to tune things up for the 2020 season.

The defending Region 7 3A champs took an early exit in last year’s playoffs, which gives Coach Stidham’s team all the motivation they need heading into Week 1. Given their success in recent years, the hornets know they’ll have a target on their back throughout the regular season. As a result, senior defensive end Luke Reed explained how important it is for the Hornets to show up focused every Friday night.

“We can’t have any lack in confidence,” said Reed. “We all got to be confident in each other, reinforce each other, and just fight like dogs out there.”

South Gibson is scheduled to open up the regular season on August 21, when they travel to take on Lexington.