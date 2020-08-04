Mid-South Youth Camp hosts groundbreaking for new addition

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A special celebration was held at a local West Tennessee camp Monday.

Mid-South Youth Camp hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 8,000 square foot dining hall.

Members of the camp and from Freed-Hardeman University attended the ceremony, and camp leaders said it was a great day of celebration.

“For the youth as they train their children to grow up and be responsible citizens in the future. It’s a great place to send your young people and we strongly encourage them to support it in every way possible,” said FHU Board of Trustees member John Dodd.

Dodd says the addition will make a great asset for West Tennessee and the community.