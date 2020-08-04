Mostly Cloudy With Spotty Showers

Weather Update: Tuesday, August 4 —

It’s a bit of gloomy start to the day for most of West Tennessee. Some areas are seeing areas of dense fog, otherwise there are low ceilings this morning. This will burn off through late morning. I do however expect clouds to fill back in, specifically stratocumulus clouds which will keep the area mainly cloudy through this afternoon. During the max heating of the afternoon. There may be a few areas of spotty light showers. Perhaps even a few breaks of sunshine especially by the end of the afternoon towards evening. High temps are forecast to be around 79, which would set the record for the lowest high temperatures for the day. It would break the record set back in 81°/1984!

