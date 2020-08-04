Mugshots : Madison County : 08/03/20 – 08/04/20

1/12 GEORGE A DOYLE Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, cruelty to animals

2/12 DANIEL GILLESPIE Assault, public intoxication

3/12 DENURAKA BOYKIN Contributing to delinquency of a child

4/12 DOMINIQUE JONES Shoplifting/theft of property

5/12 JOHNATHAN SHEFFIELD Failure to appear, violation of probation



6/12 LAMONT CAMPER Shoplifting/theft of property

7/12 NOELANI KIOUS Simple domestic assault

8/12 RACHEAEL BALTAZAR Shoplifting/theft of property

9/12 SANDRA KAY WEBB Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, cruelty to animals

10/12 TABITHA DOYLE-WEBB Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, cruelty to animals



11/12 TANYA ROSS Schedule VI drug violations

12/12 WHITNEY BOWERS Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/04/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.