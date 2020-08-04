Mugshots : Madison County : 08/03/20 – 08/04/20 August 4, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12GEORGE A DOYLE Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, cruelty to animals Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12DANIEL GILLESPIE Assault, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12DENURAKA BOYKIN Contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12DOMINIQUE JONES Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12JOHNATHAN SHEFFIELD Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12LAMONT CAMPER Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12NOELANI KIOUS Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12RACHEAEL BALTAZAR Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12SANDRA KAY WEBB Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, cruelty to animals Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12TABITHA DOYLE-WEBB Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, cruelty to animals Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12TANYA ROSS Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12WHITNEY BOWERS Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/04/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest