Near Record Low Temperatures Tonight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, August 4th

As of 3:30 p.m. the high temperature was only 82°F in Jackson! That isn’t quite record breaking but it’s closer to feeling like late September than it is to feeling like early August. The cooler weather continues tomorrow with skies gradually getting clearer but tonight should be a bit brisk for West Tennessee!

TONIGHT

Only a few isolated showers showed up today, but these partly to mostly cloudy skies will clear up this evening with overnight lows well below average! There’s a small chance for us to tie record lows in the upper 50s with the forecast currently for temperatures around 60°F at the coolest point of the night.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs temperatures in the lower 80s. We’ll stay dry on Wednesday with light winds from the north and I don’t expect another chance for rain until possibly Friday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

TROPICAL UPDATE



From the National Hurricane Center…at 1:00 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Isaías was located by NOAA Doppler weather radars and surface observations near latitude 40.9 North, longitude 75.1 West. Isaías is moving toward the north-northeast near 40 mph (65 km/h), and this general motion accompanied by some increase in forward speed is expected through tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Isaías will continue to move near or along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states today, and move across the northeastern United States into southern Canada tonight.

Data from Doppler weather radars along with surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Only slow weakening is expected this afternoon, followed by a faster rate of weakening tonight. Isaías is forecast to become post-tropical tonight or early Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. The New York Harbor Entrance buoy (44065) recently reported a sustained wind of 56 mph (91 km/h) and a gust to 72 mph (117 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 994 mb (29.35 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Widespread tropical-storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area in the mid-Atlantic states and southern New England, including portions of the Chesapeake Bay region today, with wind gusts to hurricane force possible. These winds could cause significant tree damage and power outages.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach southern New England this afternoon and northern New England tonight.

Gale-force winds are expected to spread into southeastern Quebec tonight and Wednesday. See products issued by Environment Canada for more information.

RAINFALL: The following rainfall accumulations are expected along and near the track of Isaías:

Central and Northern Mid-Atlantic: Additional 2 to 4 inches, isolated maximum storm totals of 8 inches.

Eastern New York into Vermont: 2 to 4 inches, isolated maximum totals 6 inches.

Western Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Maine: 1 to 3 inches.

Heavy rainfall along the East Coast, near the path of Isaías, will result in flash and urban flooding, some of which may be significant in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through tonight. Potentially life-threatening urban flooding remains possible Philadelphia, and elsewhere along and just west of the I-95 corridor today. Scattered minor to moderate river flooding is likely across portions of the Mid-Atlantic. Quick-responding rivers in the Northeast will also be susceptible to minor river flooding.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible across northern New Jersey and southeastern New York, through southern New England, by late afternoon. A risk for tornadoes may continue across northern New England through this evening.

SURF: Swells generated by Isaías will spread northward along the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts of the United States today. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.