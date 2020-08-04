Trump fires TVA chair, cites hiring of foreign workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority, criticizing the federally owned corporation for hiring foreign workers.

Trump said Monday at the White House that he was formally removing chair Skip Thompson and another member of the board and threatened to remove other board members if they keep hiring foreign labor.

The TVA is a federally owned corporation created in 1933 to provide flood control, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing and economic development to the Tennessee Valley.

The region covers most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.