West TN veterans honored with free photo shoot for public display

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee veterans were able to get their picture taken at a special event Monday.

After the photos have been taken, they will be displayed at Veterans Day events in November.

There will be an exhibit running from November 3 to November 23 at City Hall in which the photos will be displayed on a large poster.

“We approached some key people in the community, the Veterans Coalition, the Veterans Parade, the different organizations trying to see if anybody would be interested,” said photography assistant Larry Newsom. “This is what you will see at the photo exhibit that will be in City Hall from November 3rd to the 23rd.”

If you are a veteran and would like to have your picture taken, another photo shoot will be taking place on Wednesday, August 5 at the American Legion Post 12 in Jackson at 3 p.m.

You are encouraged to bring something that is memorable to you.