114,098 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,144 deaths, 5,001 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 114,098 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, August 5. In addition, 1,144 people have died and 5,001 have been hospitalized. Another 75,550 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 241 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 637

Bedford County – 890

Benton County – 111

Bledsoe County – 674

Blount County – 1,186

Bradley County – 1,771

Campbell County – 224

Cannon County – 131

Carroll County – 251

Carter County — 452

Cheatham County – 554

Chester County – 201

Claiborne County – 235

Clay County – 66

Cocke County – 421

Coffee County – 148

Crockett County — 246

Cumberland County – 397

Davidson County – 19,812

Decatur County – 174

DeKalb County – 326

Dickson County – 630

Dyer County – 579

Fayette County – 646

Fentress County – 76

Franklin County – 296

Gibson County – 615

Giles County – 360

Grainger County – 181

Greene County – 398

Grundy County – 104

Hamblen County – 1,311

Hamilton County – 5,803

Hancock County – 76

Hardeman County — 843

Hardin County – 426

Hawkins County – 391

Haywood County — 414

Henderson County — 483

Henry County — 231

Hickman County – 240

Houston County – 54

Humphreys County – 113

Jackson County – 109

Jefferson County – 513

Johnson County – 214

Knox County – 4,186

Lake County – 758

Lauderdale County – 445

Lawrence County – 497

Lewis County — 62

Lincoln County – 259

Loudon County – 686

Macon County – 847

Madison County – 957

Marion County – 210

Marshall County – 271

Maury County – 1,107

McMinn County – 498

McNairy County — 335

Meigs County – 99

Monroe County – 380

Montgomery County – 1,781

Moore County – 53

Morgan County — 94

Obion County — 464

Overton County – 141

Perry County – 77

Pickett County — 27

Polk County – 181

Putnam County – 1,646

Rhea County – 514

Roane County – 398

Robertson County – 1,475

Rutherford County – 6,254

Scott County – 105

Sequatchie County – 96

Sevier County – 1,763

Shelby County – 21,924

Smith County – 393

Stewart County — 72

Sullivan County – 859

Sumner County – 3,264

Tipton County – 1,137

Trousdale County – 1,576

Unicoi County – 141

Union County — 133

Van Buren County – 33

Warren County – 454

Washington County – 1,114

Wayne County – 222

Weakley County — 329

White County – 232

Williamson County – 3,363

Wilson County – 2,152

Out of state – 2,793

Pending – 2,928

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 142

Asian – 1,015

Black or African-American – 22,003

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 83

Other/Multiracial – 16,183

White – 51,004

Pending – 23,668

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 62,165

Hispanic – 18,536

Pending – 33,397

Gender:

Female – 56,896

Male – 55,891

Pending – 1,311

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.