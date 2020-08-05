6-year-old Madison Co. girl dies from COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed a 6-year-old girl has died from COVID-19.

The child’s death marks 19 in Madison County.

The health department confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19, with patients ranging in age from 3-years-old to 92-years-old.

There are now 1,265 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three of those patients are inmates at the Madison County Penal Farm, Tedford said.

Seventeen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and two of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, says Wednesday marked a new record number of cases hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Garner says 100 COVID-positive patients are hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Of those patients, 34 are in ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 729 (57.6%)

38301: 403 (32%)

38356: 24 (1.9%)

38391: 19 (1.5%)

38366: 15 (1.1%)

38343: 15 (1.1%)

38313: 23 (1.8%)

38392: 6 (0.5%)

38355: 5 (0.4%)

38362: 12 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.3%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 3 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 5 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 406 (32%)

White: 461 (36%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 44 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 17 (1%)

Unspecified: 330 (26%)

Gender:

Female: 678 (53.6%)

Male: 586 (46.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 840 (66%)

Not recovered: 278 (22%)

Better: 58 (5%)

Unknown: 70 (5.5%)

Deaths: 19 (1.5%)

Age: