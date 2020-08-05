‘Faces of Our Veterans’ event honors local heroes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is honoring veterans with a free portrait.

The West Tennessee Veterans Coalition is coordinating “Faces of Our Veterans.”

On Wednesday, over 30 veterans arrived to have their picture taken for free at American Legion Post 12 in downtown Jackson.

“We look forward to recognizing and honoring the service and sacrifice of all area veterans. They have given so much to our country. It’s a great privilege to preserve their images and memories for the future,” said West Tennessee Veterans Coalition Chair Jackie Utley.

Event organizers say the photos will be crafted into collages and displayed at many locations, including City Hall, during the 2020 Veterans Day weekend commemoration in November.

Veterans will receive a free copy of their photo during a special ceremony.

If you would like your photo taken, or know a veteran who would, there will be three more sessions at 1 p.m. each Wednesday from August 12 to August 26 at American Legion Post 12 on Perry Switch Road.

Veterans are encouraged to bring any service memorabilia they would like featured in the photo, including any portion of their uniform.

Utley says over 100 hundred veterans have already had their photos taken.