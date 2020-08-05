High School Football Preview: Humboldt Vikings

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Football fever is alive and well in Viking country, as third year head coach Anthony Ballard’s Humboldt team gears up for the 2020 campaign.

Over the past few years, the Vikings have found themselves towards the bottom of the Region 7A standings, with hopes to improve their position moving forward. While it’s been a challenge for all high school programs to conduct a normal football practice throughout the summer, Coach Ballard explains how his team will be physically ready to go for Week 1.

“We’re definitely getting in shape,” said Ballard. “A lot of my practice time is spent as if it was in a game, everything is game speed. We do a lot of conditioning, and I want to see the guys kind of start to believe in themselves and just get them ready to play football.”

Humboldt will be looking to put all the pieces together here in a few weeks, when they open up the season against Halls on the road.