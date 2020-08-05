Hospital reaches 100 COVID-19 patients, officials concerned as fall events approach

JACKSON, Tenn. — As of Wednesday morning, we now have 1,264 positive COVID cases in Madison County.

The health department also reported another death — a six-year-old who did test positive for COVID-19.

“Those are people behind those numbers,” Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said. “Those are people in our community that are behind those numbers. And, if we lost sight of that, I don’t know what the future holds for us.”

Many employers are requiring employees — if they test positive — to get a negative result before they can go back to work. The health department says that’s not necessary.

“With the last 24 hours of the isolation period being free of symptoms and feeling well or better. They have completed the requirement and are no longer considered contagious,” said Kim Tedford, director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The hospital also hit a new record: 100 positive COVID patients.

And with the start of schools, Labor Day, fall sports and flu season approaching, health officials say they’re concerned.

“We are working extremely hard to take care of patients we already have. But, it’s tough,” said chief compliance officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, Amy Garner. “It’s tough on our infrastructure, it’s tough on our staff when you are working at this kind of pace, non-stop and then you add flu season.”

Wednesday at midnight is the deadline to sign up for the online school options in Jackson-Madison County.

So far, 7,000 students have signed up for either virtual learning or cyber school, which leaves about 5,700 in-person students.

“I think it’s a loud message that parents appreciate an option. Everyone has to do what they feel is best for their child,” said Greg Hammond, Chief of Staff for JMCSS.

And if a student or teacher tests positive, each school will have a designated area for them to isolate until they can be picked up.

Some colleges in West Tennessee have been in contact with the health department about testing students on campus. The health department does not recommend asymptomatic testing because it will continue to bog down the testing labs.

The health department is however encouraging everyone to get their flu shot this year. You’ll start seeing signs in pharmacies as early at the beginning of August.

Leaders continue to ask for your support to slow the spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when you’re in public.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the six-year-old and can be found here.