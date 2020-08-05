JMCSS mourns after death of six-year-old student

JACKSON, Tenn. — A school system is mourning following the death of one of their own.

The Jackson-Madison County School System says they were made aware of the death of six-year-old Gigi Morse, a student at East Elementary School, on Wednesday.

The school system says they remember Morse’s unmistakable spirit.

“During the past school year Gillian [Gigi] had a difficult time identifying the color yellow,” said Julie White, a teacher at East Elementary. “As school ended early, she finally did.”

Teachers say that Morse will be missed.

“My heart is sad and the teachers and staff at East Elementary will miss her. We are better for having known her,” said East Elementary kindergarten teacher Lynette Jones.

The news release from the school says, according to The Jackson Sun, parents say she tested positive for COVID-19.