Looking Like a Sub-90°F First Week of August

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Wednesday, August 5th

Temperatures have been below 90°F every day since the month began and today is no exception! Tomorrow and Friday are still forecast to remain below average with highs in the 80s. If that forecast verifies, that would make this the first time since 2003 and only the 9th time in the last 71 years that August will have begun without a 90°F temperature in the first week of the month! July is usually the hottest month of the year, but 28% of the time it’s August.

TONIGHT

Jackson tied the record low this morning with a temperature of 58°F! That was our coolest temperature since mid-June and tonight will only be slightly warmer! Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, we’ll drop to the lower 60s by sunrise Thursday. We won’t reach record low temperatures tonight as the record low for August 6th is 56°F (1957).

Expect a warm and mostly sunny day across West Tennessee tomorrow. It’ll be a little bit more muggy but the humidity should remain manageable with highs in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll be hot and humid again by the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when rain may return, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

