Mostly Sunny And Pleasant!

Weather Update: Wednesday, August 05 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temperatures on a very chilly note, at least for August standards! We dipped down to around 60°. Some isolated locations dropped down into the upper 50s. That spot unfortunately was not at the McKellar-Sipes regional Airport. We did not break the record, but it was close nevertheless. We will be greeted with plenty of sunshine this morning, with some cumulus clouds developing by mid-afternoon, specifically the eastern third of West Tennessee. There is a slight, very slight chance of a pop up shower this afternoon. Otherwise temps will warm towards the middle 80s. And more importantly, it wont be all that humid at all today!



