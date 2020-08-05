Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/20 – 08/05/20 August 5, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12CORTEZ THOMAS Theft under $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12MARY ANDERSON Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12CHRISTOPHER BARNETT Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12KAYLA COLLINS False reports Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12JOHNATHAN FULLER Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12DANIEL MAREK Simple domestic assault, theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12KELSEY PACK Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12GLORIA PICKETT Schedule I drug violations, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12DEMARCUS ROBINSON Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12KANDY THOMPSON Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12CARL WARLICK Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest