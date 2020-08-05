Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/20 – 08/05/20

1/12 CORTEZ THOMAS Theft under $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle

2/12 MARY ANDERSON Violation of community corrections

3/12 CHRISTOPHER BARNETT Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/12 KAYLA COLLINS False reports

5/12 JOHNATHAN FULLER Violation of probation



6/12 DANIEL MAREK Simple domestic assault, theft under $1,000

7/12 KELSEY PACK Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

8/12 GLORIA PICKETT Schedule I drug violations, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

9/12 DEMARCUS ROBINSON Schedule VI drug violations

10/12 KANDY THOMPSON Violation of probation



11/12 CARL WARLICK Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

12/12 CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT Violation of community corrections

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.