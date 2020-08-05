Precautions in place for Madison County Election Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — When getting out to vote in the state primary and county general election, you’re asked to bring your photo ID and your patience.

“Just be patient if the lines move a little slower than normal,” said Madison County Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley.

She says election officials have the same precautions in place as they did in early voting.

“All of our poll workers will be wearing a mask or a face shield. We will have sanitizer. We’re going to attempt to keep voters six feet apart, unless they’re in the same family group,” Buckley said.

Don’t forget, Madison County is currently under a mask mandate.

“We have plexiglass shields for our workers to work behind,” Buckley said.

Buckley says one of the biggest challenges for this upcoming Election Day has been finding the staff to fill each of the 33 polling places across Madison County.

Despite having workers choosing not to show up for various reasons, she is hopeful they’ll be good to go with staffing.

Voters may even see some young faces at polling places.

“We’ve had a lot of wonderful people step up, and we’ve had some students come in and want to work for service hours or for a paycheck,” Buckley said.

Make sure to bring a photo ID and be ready to go in once it’s your turn.

To vote, you must go to your polling place in your precinct. If you aren’t sure where that is, you can find it online.

Buckley says, if you live in districts one and four, you will not see a school board race on your ballot because the terms are staggered.

Polling places close at 7 p.m.