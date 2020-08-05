School uniform drive for foster children

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Foster Parent Association is seeking help from the community to provide school uniforms for foster children.

The association currently has 62 children in foster care in Madison County, over half of which are school aged. Foster children often enter a foster family with only the clothes they are wearing at the time.

“Being a foster parent is one of the hardest things my husband and I have done,” said Renae Adelsberger, President of the Madison County Foster Parent Association. “Receiving new school uniforms has been a blessing to our family. It reminds us that we are not alone in caring for these children. Plus, the children are beyond excited! So many of them have never had brand new clothes with the tags still on them. One of my greatest joys as President of the Association is handing these uniforms to our foster children in Madison County.”

To see the shopping list or to provide a financial donation, visit the Madison County Foster Parent Association’s website.