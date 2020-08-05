School uniforms needed for Madison Co. foster children

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Foster Parent Association is looking for the community’s generosity.

The association currently has 30 foster children requesting school uniforms for this year.

As part of their clothes drive, you can either buy the uniform outright or make a monetary donation to help buy the clothes.

The president of the association, Renae Adelsberger, says the clothes drive is a small event that brings big smiles.

“Often for these kids, it’s the first time they have received clothes that still have the tags on them. It is really a special moment when they receive those,” Adelsberger said.

To donate, head to the association’s website.