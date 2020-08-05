Senate candidate discusses platform online

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another US Senate candidate virtually discusses his platform, just in time for the election.

Dr. George Flinn says he is a physician, businessman and conservative.

He says he is loyal to President Donald Trump, but is not a “yes man,” meaning he doesn’t support what he calls “blind leadership.”

Flinn emphasized the need for solutions, especially for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also says he believes in faith, family, freedom and the right to life.

“I will stand up when I see us going off course, and I will get us back on course to the conservative Tennessee values we all want,” Flinn said.

Election Day in Tennessee is on Thursday.