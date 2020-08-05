Three indicted in Madison County animal cruelty case

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Grand Jury returned an indictment on August 3 against three individuals involved in an animal cruelty investigation, according to a news release.

Animal Cruelty

George (Left), Sandra (Center), Tabitha (Right)

The release states George Andrew Doyle, Tabitha Doyle (a.k.a. Tabitha Nicole Webb) and Sandra Webb have been indicted, alleging 338 counts of cruelty to animals and a single count of tampering with evidence.

The indictment stems from an investigation conducted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on June 20 at a residence located at Sanderson Road in Mercer, Tennessee.

Mercer

The defendants were taken into custody on August 3 and will be arraigned in Madison County Tennessee Circuit Court, Division III.

