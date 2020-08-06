116,350 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,186 deaths, 5,109 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 116,350 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, August 6. In addition, 1,186 people have died and 5,109 have been hospitalized. Another 77,558 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 1,549 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 39 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 651

Bedford County – 901

Benton County – 126

Bledsoe County – 686

Blount County – 1,222

Bradley County – 1,817

Campbell County – 229

Cannon County – 136

Carroll County – 272

Carter County — 473

Cheatham County – 569

Chester County – 206

Claiborne County – 242

Clay County – 71

Cocke County – 439

Coffee County – 482

Crockett County — 253

Cumberland County – 398

Davidson County – 20,001

Decatur County – 188

DeKalb County – 331

Dickson County – 652

Dyer County – 593

Fayette County – 652

Fentress County – 79

Franklin County – 302

Gibson County – 644

Giles County – 369

Grainger County – 189

Greene County – 418

Grundy County – 108

Hamblen County – 1,346

Hamilton County – 5,884

Hancock County – 77

Hardeman County — 858

Hardin County – 444

Hawkins County – 416

Haywood County — 435

Henderson County — 517

Henry County — 248

Hickman County – 248

Houston County – 56

Humphreys County – 118

Jackson County – 112

Jefferson County – 525

Johnson County – 225

Knox County – 4,298

Lake County – 765

Lauderdale County – 455

Lawrence County – 527

Lewis County — 67

Lincoln County – 268

Loudon County – 705

Macon County – 855

Madison County – 984

Marion County – 213

Marshall County – 275

Maury County – 1,159

McMinn County – 509

McNairy County — 351

Meigs County – 99

Monroe County – 397

Montgomery County – 1,815

Moore County – 55

Morgan County — 98

Obion County — 490

Overton County – 155

Perry County – 77

Pickett County — 30

Polk County – 185

Putnam County – 1,677

Rhea County – 517

Roane County – 423

Robertson County – 1,506

Rutherford County – 6,298

Scott County – 110

Sequatchie County – 100

Sevier County – 1,791

Shelby County – 22,212

Smith County – 429

Stewart County — 74

Sullivan County – 895

Sumner County – 3,316

Tipton County – 1,155

Trousdale County – 1,578

Unicoi County – 148

Union County — 141

Van Buren County – 35

Warren County – 479

Washington County – 1,131

Wayne County – 224

Weakley County — 363

White County – 246

Williamson County – 3,405

Wilson County – 2,190

Out of state – 2,831

Pending – 3,036

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 143

Asian – 1,039

Black or African-American – 22,345

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 82

Other/Multiracial – 16,548

White – 52,258

Pending – 23,935

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 63,488

Hispanic – 18,733

Pending – 34,129

Gender:

Female – 58,094

Male – 56,936

Pending – 1,320

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.