45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; two more deaths

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Dept. confirmed Thursday (Aug. 6) two more deaths due to complications from COVID-19 in Madison Co., bringing the total to 21 deaths.

The Health Dept. says they two deaths are a 67-year-old male, who died July 30, and a 27-year-old male, who died Aug. 5.

They also reported 45 new cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 1,310.

The newest confirmed cases include 24 males, 21 females, and range from ages 15 to 87.

The Health Dept. says 18 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

They reported 886 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 42 people say they are feeling better.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 750 (57.3%)

38301: 423 (32.3%)

38356: 25 (2%)

38391: 19 (1.5%)

38366: 15 (1%)

38343: 15 (1%)

38313: 24 (2%)

38392: 6 (0.4%)

38355: 5 (0.3%)

38362: 13 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.3%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 3 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 6 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 427 (33%)

White: 479 (37%)

Asian: 7 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 45 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 17 (1%)

Unspecified: 335 (25.5%)

Gender:

Female: 699 (53.3%)

Male: 610 (46.6%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 886 (68%)

Not recovered: 292 (22%)

Better: 42 (3%)

Unknown: 69 (5%)

Deaths: 21 (2%)

Age: