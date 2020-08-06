Chester County election results

These are final, unofficial results.

Chester County:

Assessor of Property

  • Beverly Morton – 2,429
  • Broderick Eugene Beecham – 89
  • Irene Rinks – 81
  • Darryl Thompson – 778

Chester County School Board District 1

  • Mark Griffin – 493

Chester County School Board District 3

  • Ben Cupples – 345
  • Amanda L. Hearn – 252

Chester County School Board District 4

  • Dwight Bingham – 372
  • Jeff Harris – 403

Chester County School Board District 5

  • Todd Davis – 125
  • Becky Hutcherson – 245
  • Ronald E. Johnson – 183

Enville Mayor

  • Melinda Johnston – 28

Enville Alderman (vote for 5)

  • Shane Johnstone – 27
  • Wanda Kay Ritter – 27
  • Nick Weatherington – 28

Henderson Mayor

  • Donna Butler – 508
  • Robert “Bobby” King – 590

Henderson Alderman (vote for 3)

  • James “Mike” Alexander – 200
  • Dennis Clay Brown – 131
  • Sharon Cooper – 353
  • Todd L. Davis – 222
  • Tommy Davis – 356
  • Buel Snookum Maness – 571
  • Michael A. Phelps – 588
  • Jason Rhodes – 533
