Chester County election results
These are final, unofficial results.
Chester County:
Assessor of Property
- Beverly Morton – 2,429
- Broderick Eugene Beecham – 89
- Irene Rinks – 81
- Darryl Thompson – 778
Chester County School Board District 1
- Mark Griffin – 493
Chester County School Board District 3
- Ben Cupples – 345
- Amanda L. Hearn – 252
Chester County School Board District 4
- Dwight Bingham – 372
- Jeff Harris – 403
Chester County School Board District 5
- Todd Davis – 125
- Becky Hutcherson – 245
- Ronald E. Johnson – 183
Enville Mayor
- Melinda Johnston – 28
Enville Alderman (vote for 5)
- Shane Johnstone – 27
- Wanda Kay Ritter – 27
- Nick Weatherington – 28
Henderson Mayor
- Donna Butler – 508
- Robert “Bobby” King – 590
Henderson Alderman (vote for 3)
- James “Mike” Alexander – 200
- Dennis Clay Brown – 131
- Sharon Cooper – 353
- Todd L. Davis – 222
- Tommy Davis – 356
- Buel Snookum Maness – 571
- Michael A. Phelps – 588
- Jason Rhodes – 533