DSCC releases return to classroom plan

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College announced their plan for keeping students safe during the fall semester.

A news release from DCSS says the semester will begin on August 24, with students using virtual options for the first week of classes.

Classes will then be held in a hybrid format, with a combination of in-person and Zoom instruction, according to the release.

“More than 50% of our full-time faculty plan to return to the classroom this fall and will teach using a combination of in-person and Zoom delivery methods. This is to ensure that strict safety measures are in place to keep everyone healthy,” said Dr. Jan Reid-Bunch, vice president for the DCSS.

Throughout the semester, students will also have virtual and in-person assistance for advising, registration, financial aid, testing, tutoring, mental health counseling and more.

Dyersburg State says desks will be cleaned daily, along with other frequently-touched areas.

The release says that their will be a face mask requirement, daily temperature checks and health screenings.

