FHU says “Welcome Home” to students

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Since March, Freed Hardeman University staff have been getting ready for this week. It’s move in week!

“It’s like studying for the exams,” Shannon Sewell, Director of Facilities, said. “We’ve been looking at the questions we might get. We’re looking at all the answers we might answer those questions with.”

Inside the library, there’s some new technology to clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

“She is using a sprayer that put an electrostatic charger through whatever we put through it,” Sewell said. “It’s going to go around the back side of the push handles, the pull handles. It’s going to tough the backside of the chairs. Places that if you’re just spraying on a rag and wiping, you may miss.”

Outside, families and students are showing up for day two of move in.

They’re keeping everyone in their cars as much as possible for the check-in process. A process that includes registering your car and a temperature check before getting out for a student ID picture and financial aid assistance.

“It’s been very smooth because I was a student who had to get their student ID here, but that was just a very quick process,” JT Watford, a sophomore, said.

“I was a little nervous at first just because I didn’t know how they were going to handle it,” said transfer student Peyton Watson. “But, I think they’re handling it all really well. It’s comforting to know they’re taking the precautions that they should.”

FHU also has a lot planned for new and returning students to make campus feel like home, especially since they had to leave so abruptly back in March.

“The people is what I miss so much, and that’s the great thing about the campus, is the people,” Cassidy Shrader, one of the Interface Coordinators, said.

“You cannot get the family like you have here anywhere else,” West Stone, the other Interface coordinator, said about FHU. “It is so special here, to see everyone, just being able to hangout, just being back together. It’s so exciting, so worth it.”

Once families and students made it through all the check points, then the real fun part begins: moving into the dorms.

Classes start Monday with two chapel services, to practice social distancing and the annual tolling of the bell ceremony.