Gibson County election results
Below are final, unofficial results.
Gibson County:
Public Defender, District 28:
- Rachele Gibson – 4,271
County Commission, District 11, Position 1:
- Stephen A. Brasher – 332
County Commission, District 11, Position 2:
- Andrea Knight – 284
Assessor of Property:
- Gary F. Paschall – 4,292
Bradford Special School District Trustee (vote for 2):
- John Dawson – 264
- Mark A. Hampton – 344
- Christopher Johnston – 303
Gibson County Special School District Trustee, District 1:
- Scott Ball – 140
- Kris Holden – 109
Gibson County Special School District Trustee, District 5:
- John L. Campbell II – 108
Kenton Special School District Trustee, Gibson County position:
- Gregory Boucher – 157
Kenton Special School District Trustee, City of Kenton position:
- Mike Farrar – 158
Kenton Special School District Trustee, Obion County position:
- Dennis Littleton – 153
Trenton Special School District, position 1:
- Mark A. Harper – 773
Trenton Special School District, position 4:
- Katie Dunwiddie – 729