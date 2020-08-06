Gibson County election results

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Below are final, unofficial results.

Gibson County:

Public Defender, District 28:

  • Rachele Gibson – 4,271

County Commission, District 11, Position 1:

  • Stephen A. Brasher – 332

County Commission, District 11, Position 2:

  • Andrea Knight – 284

Assessor of Property:

  • Gary F. Paschall – 4,292

Bradford Special School District Trustee (vote for 2):

  • John Dawson – 264
  • Mark A. Hampton – 344
  • Christopher Johnston – 303

Gibson County Special School District Trustee, District 1:

  • Scott Ball – 140
  • Kris Holden – 109

Gibson County Special School District Trustee, District 5:

  • John L. Campbell II – 108

Kenton Special School District Trustee, Gibson County position:

  • Gregory Boucher – 157

Kenton Special School District Trustee, City of Kenton position:

  • Mike Farrar – 158

Kenton Special School District Trustee, Obion County position:

  • Dennis Littleton – 153

Trenton Special School District, position 1:

  • Mark A. Harper – 773

Trenton Special School District, position 4:

  • Katie Dunwiddie – 729
Categories: Elections 2020

Related Posts