Hardin County election results

Hardin County:

Chancellor – District 24

  • Vicki Hodge Hoover – 1,228
  • Benjamin S. Harmon – 1,757

County Commission – District 4

  • Glen Spencer – 189

County Commission – District 7

  • Shane McGee – 165

Assessor of Property

  • Calvin Hinton – 2,638

Road Board – District 1

  • Carter Horton – 2,449

Road Board – District 2

  • Hugh L. Gresham – 2,375

School Board – District 1

  • Bobby Tucker – 346

School Board – District 3

  • Justin Johnson – 220

School Board – District 5

  • Olga Turnbow – 251

School Board – District 7

  • William “Ron” Ashe – 172

School Board – District 9

  • Lonnie R. Miller – 202

 

