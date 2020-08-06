Hardin County election results
This information will be updated as results are available.
Hardin County:
Chancellor – District 24
- Vicki Hodge Hoover – 1,228
- Benjamin S. Harmon – 1,757
County Commission – District 4
- Glen Spencer – 189
County Commission – District 7
- Shane McGee – 165
Assessor of Property
- Calvin Hinton – 2,638
Road Board – District 1
- Carter Horton – 2,449
Road Board – District 2
- Hugh L. Gresham – 2,375
School Board – District 1
- Bobby Tucker – 346
School Board – District 3
- Justin Johnson – 220
School Board – District 5
- Olga Turnbow – 251
School Board – District 7
- William “Ron” Ashe – 172
School Board – District 9
- Lonnie R. Miller – 202