Hardin County election results

This information will be updated as results are available.

Hardin County:

Chancellor – District 24

Vicki Hodge Hoover – 1,228

Benjamin S. Harmon – 1,757

County Commission – District 4

Glen Spencer – 189

County Commission – District 7

Shane McGee – 165

Assessor of Property

Calvin Hinton – 2,638

Road Board – District 1

Carter Horton – 2,449

Road Board – District 2

Hugh L. Gresham – 2,375

School Board – District 1

Bobby Tucker – 346

School Board – District 3

Justin Johnson – 220

School Board – District 5

Olga Turnbow – 251

School Board – District 7

William “Ron” Ashe – 172

School Board – District 9