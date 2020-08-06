Henderson County election results

This information will be updated as results are available.

Henderson County:

Assessor of Property

Gary L. Pope – 3,938

Road Supervisor

Steve Vineyard – 4,014

Henderson County School Board District 1

Dennis Ray McDaniel – 477

Henderson County School Board District 3

Daniel Lewis – 665

Henderson County School Board District 5

Bobby G. Harrington – 433

Henderson County School Board District 7

Jeremy Bartholomew – 167

Jeff Camper – 497

City of Sardis Mayor

J.W. Creasy – 81

City of Sardis Alderman (vote for 5)

Teresa R. Beecham – 66

Richard Holland – 74

Kenneth R. Scott – 75

Larry Smith – 76

Gail Wade – 74

City of Scotts Hill Mayor

Don Buckingham – 57

Kenneth “Kenny” Parrish – 78

Annette Scott – 41

City of Scotts Hill Alderman