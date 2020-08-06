Henderson County election results
This information will be updated as results are available.
Henderson County:
Assessor of Property
- Gary L. Pope – 3,938
Road Supervisor
- Steve Vineyard – 4,014
Henderson County School Board District 1
- Dennis Ray McDaniel – 477
Henderson County School Board District 3
- Daniel Lewis – 665
Henderson County School Board District 5
- Bobby G. Harrington – 433
Henderson County School Board District 7
- Jeremy Bartholomew – 167
- Jeff Camper – 497
City of Sardis Mayor
- J.W. Creasy – 81
City of Sardis Alderman (vote for 5)
- Teresa R. Beecham – 66
- Richard Holland – 74
- Kenneth R. Scott – 75
- Larry Smith – 76
- Gail Wade – 74
City of Scotts Hill Mayor
- Don Buckingham – 57
- Kenneth “Kenny” Parrish – 78
- Annette Scott – 41
City of Scotts Hill Alderman
- Bonnie Butler – 113
- Woody Capley – 125
- Mary L. Connell – 95
- Richard M. Edlin – 67
- Tiffany M. Lyles – 93
- Monty Ray – 82
- Wession L. Reeves – 93
- Betty Sims – 111
- L.D. Sims – 111
- Billy J. Snider – 91