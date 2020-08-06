Henderson County election results

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

This information will be updated as results are available.

Henderson County:

Assessor of Property

  • Gary L. Pope – 3,938

Road Supervisor

  • Steve Vineyard – 4,014

Henderson County School Board District 1

  • Dennis Ray McDaniel – 477

Henderson County School Board District 3

  • Daniel Lewis – 665

Henderson County School Board District 5

  • Bobby G. Harrington – 433

Henderson County School Board District 7

  • Jeremy Bartholomew – 167
  • Jeff Camper – 497

City of Sardis Mayor

  • J.W. Creasy – 81

City of Sardis Alderman (vote for 5)

  • Teresa R. Beecham – 66
  • Richard Holland – 74
  • Kenneth R. Scott – 75
  • Larry Smith – 76
  • Gail Wade – 74

City of Scotts Hill Mayor

  • Don Buckingham – 57
  • Kenneth “Kenny” Parrish – 78
  • Annette Scott – 41

City of Scotts Hill Alderman

  • Bonnie Butler – 113
  • Woody Capley – 125
  • Mary L. Connell – 95
  • Richard M. Edlin – 67
  • Tiffany M. Lyles – 93
  • Monty Ray – 82
  • Wession L. Reeves – 93
  • Betty Sims – 111
  • L.D. Sims – 111
  • Billy J. Snider – 91
