Local organizations partner for Snack Backpack Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — First Presbyterian Church of Jackson and Regional Inter-Faith Association have teamed up for their Snack Backpack Drive.

The Snack Backpack Drive helps feed local schoolchildren, who will receive the donated items on Fridays.

Those who donated were able to drive right up to the church, give their donations to organizers and also receive goodie bags.

Organizers say COVID-19 has interrupted their usual plans, so Thursday was also a way to see familiar faces while helping a good cause.

“This is also an opportunity for us to see our families and children who we have not seen in a few months, so we can wave at them as they drop off food, and we have blessing bags for all the children,” said First Presbyterian Church Director of Congregational Life, Ceil Cowles.

Some of the food items included Pop-tarts, Ramen Noodles, apple sauce and other non-perishables.