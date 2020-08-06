Madison County election results

These results will be updated as information is updated.

Madison County:

Assessor of Property

Frances K. Hunley – 8,800

Jackson-Madison County School Board District 2

Kevin Alexander – 481

O’Neal Henley – 663

Jackson-Madison County School Board District 3

Wayne P. Arnold – 398

Debbie Gaugh – 499

Jackson-Madison County School Board District 5, Position 1

Sherry Franks – 2,218

Tameka Noel – 810

Jackson-Madison County School Board District 6, Position 1

Robert P. Curlin – 660

Janice Hampton – 852

Andrea Michelle Givens-Moore – 595

Jackson-Madison County School Board District 6, Position 2