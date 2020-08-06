Madison County election results

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

These results will be updated as information is updated.

Madison County:

Assessor of Property

  • Frances K. Hunley – 8,800

Jackson-Madison County School Board District 2

  • Kevin Alexander – 481
  • O’Neal Henley – 663

Jackson-Madison County School Board District 3

  • Wayne P. Arnold – 398
  • Debbie Gaugh – 499

Jackson-Madison County School Board District 5, Position 1

  • Sherry Franks – 2,218
  • Tameka Noel – 810

Jackson-Madison County School Board District 6, Position 1

  • Robert P. Curlin – 660
  • Janice Hampton – 852
  • Andrea Michelle Givens-Moore – 595

Jackson-Madison County School Board District 6, Position 2

  • Andre Darnell – 1,112
  • Shelia Godwin – 954
Categories: Elections 2020

