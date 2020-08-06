Madison County election results
These results will be updated as information is updated.
Madison County:
Assessor of Property
- Frances K. Hunley – 8,800
Jackson-Madison County School Board District 2
- Kevin Alexander – 481
- O’Neal Henley – 663
Jackson-Madison County School Board District 3
- Wayne P. Arnold – 398
- Debbie Gaugh – 499
Jackson-Madison County School Board District 5, Position 1
- Sherry Franks – 2,218
- Tameka Noel – 810
Jackson-Madison County School Board District 6, Position 1
- Robert P. Curlin – 660
- Janice Hampton – 852
- Andrea Michelle Givens-Moore – 595
Jackson-Madison County School Board District 6, Position 2
- Andre Darnell – 1,112
- Shelia Godwin – 954