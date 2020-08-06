McKenzie High School student tests positive for COVID-19

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Concerns have been brought up in one local school system after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

McKenzie Special School District Director of Schools Lynn Watkins confirmed a student at McKenzie High School tested for coronavirus.

Watkins also confirms they sent out a letter to parents, informing them of the positive case.

Watkins said students are continuing to attend classes at this time.

He said the school has no further comment regarding the situation.