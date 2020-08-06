Mugshots : Madison County : 08/05/20 – 08/06/20 August 6, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/4CAITLYN WILLIAMS Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/4JEFFERY EWING Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/4LLYNTRELL JONES Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/4DEVONTAE WARD Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/05/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/06/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest