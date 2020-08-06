Rain-Free for a Few More Days

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Thursday, August 6th

The latest drought monitor suggests that abnormally dry conditions in the western half of West Tennessee have seen no relief in the last week. In fact, they’ve expanded throughout all of Fayette county and east into Hardeman county. We’ve seen no change in the area under a moderate drought which is mostly limited to eastern Tipton County.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies continue tonight over West Tennessee with temperatures returning to the lower 60s at sunrise on Friday! Without too many clouds overhead you should look for the International Space Station from 8:28 to 8:34 this evening. It will rise in the northwest and set in the southeast.

Expect a warmer day than we had yesterday with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain is not expected today and remains unlikely tomorrow but scattered showers and thunderstorms may return on Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when rain may return, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

