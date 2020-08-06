State education commissioner discusses return to school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said as of Thursday, about a third of school districts across Tennessee have officially opened.

“A third will start next week and the last the next two weeks in August,” Schwinn said.

But, we’re already seeing cases in students and a need for action to be taken.

“If it’s just contained in a classroom, so let’s say an elementary school teacher [or] most likely maybe, occasionally a younger student, then that classroom essentially goes into quarantine for two weeks. All of those students and that teacher quarantine at home,” Schwinn said. “But the rest of the school can actually continue because it’s being contained in that classroom.”

For middle and high school students, that’s more difficult to do.

Students change classrooms and potentially come in contact with dozens of people every day.

Schwinn says close contacts are to be quarantined. They are providing personal-protective equipment kits to teachers and staff on campus. They are also asking the older students and adults to wear masks if possible.

“If all of our adults and older students use those materials and keep themselves healthy and safe, we should really be able to mitigate any spread that should happen inside of the school building,” Schwinn said.

About 20 percent of students statewide will be learning at home.

Millions of dollars in extra funding will be spent on laptops and other materials to make sure students have the resources necessary, whichever path their families choose.

“I hope it’s a greater appreciation for everything that our schools are doing. But I also know that it’s a call-to-action about additional resources and support that we’re going to need to provide over the long-term to make sure educators can really focus on the academics, and we bring in the additional folks, you can focus on all the other important work that we do,” Schwinn said.

While 20 percent of students statewide are choosing to go to school remotely, more than half of Jackson-Madison County students have chosen virtual learning.