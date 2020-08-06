Sunny And Very Pleasant Again!

Weather Update: Thursday —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temperatures on another chilly note, at least for August standards! We dipped down to around 62°. Some isolated locations dropped down into the upper 50s. We will be greeted with plenty of sunshine this morning, with some cumulus clouds developing by mid-afternoon mainly towards the Tennessee River. High pressure will still be located in the Ohio River valley to the north, in combo with a weak low pressure in northern Alabama and Georgia, will provide a northerly breeze that will continue hold temps towards the middle 80s. More importantly, it wont be all that humid at all today!

