WD-40 issues recall for mildew stain remover

WD-40 has announced a recall due to a risk of skin irritation.

The company is recalling its X-14 Mildew Stain Remover, a bathroom cleaning product used to remove mildew and stains from grout, tile, vinyl and plastic surfaces.

Pressure can reportedly build up inside the bottle and cause it to fall over and leak.

This recall only affects the 16 and 32 ounce bottles of the stain remover. These bottles were sold at retail stores across the country, as well as online through Amazon.

If you have this product, stop using it and contact WD-40 for instructions on how to dispose of the product, or return it to receive a full refund.

You can contact WD-40 at (877) 598-5726 or online at either www.x14recall.expertinquiry. com or www.x14brand.com. Click on Product Recall at the top of the page for more information.