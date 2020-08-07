118,782 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,206 deaths, 5,190 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 118,782 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, August 7. In addition, 1,206 people have died and 5,190 have been hospitalized. Another 79,357 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 1,695 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 39 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 668

Bedford County – 908

Benton County – 139

Bledsoe County – 690

Blount County – 1,243

Bradley County – 1,874

Campbell County – 239

Cannon County – 142

Carroll County – 290

Carter County — 497

Cheatham County – 573

Chester County – 211

Claiborne County – 255

Clay County – 74

Cocke County – 450

Coffee County – 507

Crockett County — 260

Cumberland County – 412

Davidson County – 20,185

Decatur County – 198

DeKalb County – 339

Dickson County – 666

Dyer County – 619

Fayette County – 670

Fentress County – 88

Franklin County – 313

Gibson County – 670

Giles County – 369

Grainger County – 194

Greene County – 447

Grundy County – 111

Hamblen County – 1,372

Hamilton County – 5,970

Hancock County – 78

Hardeman County — 875

Hardin County – 453

Hawkins County – 435

Haywood County — 457

Henderson County — 547

Henry County — 266

Hickman County – 253

Houston County – 57

Humphreys County – 120

Jackson County – 118

Jefferson County – 552

Johnson County – 258

Knox County – 4,407

Lake County – 782

Lauderdale County – 487

Lawrence County – 534

Lewis County — 71

Lincoln County – 276

Loudon County – 718

Macon County – 856

Madison County – 1,024

Marion County – 216

Marshall County – 283

Maury County – 1,178

McMinn County – 524

McNairy County — 366

Meigs County – 101

Monroe County – 407

Montgomery County – 1,883

Moore County – 60

Morgan County — 103

Obion County — 519

Overton County – 175

Perry County – 77

Pickett County — 31

Polk County – 195

Putnam County – 1,717

Rhea County – 522

Roane County – 433

Robertson County – 1,521

Rutherford County – 6,404

Scott County – 118

Sequatchie County – 102

Sevier County – 1,830

Shelby County – 22,635

Smith County – 446

Stewart County — 73

Sullivan County – 933

Sumner County – 3,365

Tipton County – 1,183

Trousdale County – 1,582

Unicoi County – 156

Union County — 150

Van Buren County – 35

Warren County – 498

Washington County – 1,200

Wayne County – 225

Weakley County — 397

White County – 273

Williamson County – 3,448

Wilson County – 2,229

Out of state – 2,842

Pending – 3,080

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 145

Asian – 1,060

Black or African-American – 22,584

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 83

Other/Multiracial – 16,965

White – 53,435

Pending – 24,510

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 64,773

Hispanic – 18,932

Pending – 35,077

Gender:

Female – 59,449

Male – 58,004

Pending – 1,329

Cluster:

Number of Facilities – 226

COVID-19 Positive Residents – 1,694

Resident Deaths – 226

Residents Recovered – 682

COVID-19 Positive Staff – 1,674

