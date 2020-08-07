44-year-old woman dies from COVID-19; 35 new cases in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died from COVID-19.

Health Department director Kim Tedford says the patient, a 44-year-old woman, died Thursday as a result of the virus.

Tedford says there were also 35 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Friday, bringing the county-wide cumulative total to 1,345.

Tedford said 14 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.

Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer with West Tennessee Healthcare, says there were 98 COVID-positive patients at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital from several counties, including Madison, Gibson, Haywood, Hardeman, Henry and Henderson counties.

Garner said there are currently 36 COVID-positive patients in the ICU, and 13 of them are on ventilators.