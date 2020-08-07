August Returns This Weekend

Weather Update: Friday, August 07 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We had yet another cool and pleasant start to the morning. to the morning with temps in the lower 60s. Anytime we can say that for 5 days in a row in August is an amazing period. Today will still end up being decent with a high around 87 degrees. Dew points will still hold in the low to mid 60s today. Heat index will still be around the actual temperature. the main trough that is in place now will weaken and shift eastwards through today. I expect the ridge out west to move a little closer, and focus scattered storms across Arkansas through this afternoon and evening. The blow off from those storms will likely provide a canopy of clouds through the afternoon and evening. Tonight temps will be a little slower to fall through the mid to upper 60s. It will however remain dry.

