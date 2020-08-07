Carroll County election results

These are final, unofficial results.

Carroll County:

Chancellor:

  • Vicki Hodge Hoover – 2,706
  • Benjamin S. Harmon – 1,656

County Commission District 5:

  • Barry Mac Murphy – 510
  • Michael Tate – 310

Carroll County School Board District 1:

  • Harold H. McLain Jr. – 1,099

Carroll County School Board District 3:

  • Kenna Bailey – 1,317

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board Member at-large District 16:

  • April Hampton – 434

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board Member District 16:

  • Brad Hurley – 137
  • David “Coach” Thomas – 118

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board Member District 17:

  • Tim Runions – 111

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board Member District 18:

  • Nick Maness – 27

Huntingdon Special School Board Member at-large (Vote for 2):

  • Marcus Beal – 615
  • Morgan G. Butler – 806
  • Shawna Barger Smith – 817

McKenzie Special School Board Member at-large (Vote for 3):

  • Misty Aird – 682
  • Chad Brown – 690
  • Karen T. Fowler – 810
  • Jan Latimer – 646

South Carroll Special School Board Member at-large (Vote for 3):

  • Corey Bartholomew – 331
  • Nick Cobb – 269

West Carroll Special School Board Member Old Atwood District:

  • William Robert Robinson – 213

West Carroll Special School Board Member Old Atwood District unexpired term:

  • David Hilliard – 122
  • Andy Morton – 97

West Carroll Special School Board Member Old Trezevant District:

  • Misty Mitchell – 223
  • Ryanne Kimanee Pearson Parker – 78
