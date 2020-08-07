Carroll County election results
These are final, unofficial results.
Carroll County:
Chancellor:
- Vicki Hodge Hoover – 2,706
- Benjamin S. Harmon – 1,656
County Commission District 5:
- Barry Mac Murphy – 510
- Michael Tate – 310
Carroll County School Board District 1:
- Harold H. McLain Jr. – 1,099
Carroll County School Board District 3:
- Kenna Bailey – 1,317
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board Member at-large District 16:
- April Hampton – 434
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board Member District 16:
- Brad Hurley – 137
- David “Coach” Thomas – 118
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board Member District 17:
- Tim Runions – 111
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board Member District 18:
- Nick Maness – 27
Huntingdon Special School Board Member at-large (Vote for 2):
- Marcus Beal – 615
- Morgan G. Butler – 806
- Shawna Barger Smith – 817
McKenzie Special School Board Member at-large (Vote for 3):
- Misty Aird – 682
- Chad Brown – 690
- Karen T. Fowler – 810
- Jan Latimer – 646
South Carroll Special School Board Member at-large (Vote for 3):
- Corey Bartholomew – 331
- Nick Cobb – 269
West Carroll Special School Board Member Old Atwood District:
- William Robert Robinson – 213
West Carroll Special School Board Member Old Atwood District unexpired term:
- David Hilliard – 122
- Andy Morton – 97
West Carroll Special School Board Member Old Trezevant District:
- Misty Mitchell – 223
- Ryanne Kimanee Pearson Parker – 78