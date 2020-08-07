Health department offers back-to-school vaccinations

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is hosting back-to-school immunization clinics.

The department says the clinics will be held on August 12, 13, 18, 20 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health department.

The health department says a limited number of after-hours appointments will also be available on August 25. You must have an appointment to be seen.

“We’re offering more appointments and making our staff available to help get students ready to return to the classroom,” said Director of Clinical Services Cindy Roe. “We plan to see as many people as possible, but only have a limited number of openings.”

Parents are asked to bring their child’s shot record and insurance card.

Whether they are attending school in-person or online, students must be up-to-date on all school vaccination requirements, according to the health department.

The health department says students entering kindergarten will have to get the measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis and polio vaccine before heading back.

The department says students going to seventh grade must get the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also recommending these students get meningitis and Gardasil vaccines, according to the release.

The department says high school students over 16 need two meningitis booster shots, and students not up-to-date on routine vaccinations may need to get more shots.

The health department is located at 804 North Parkway in Jackson.

If you you would like to schedule an appointment or have a question, call the department at (731) 423-3020.