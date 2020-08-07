Humboldt man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been sentenced to federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Taylor Cunningham was sentenced on Friday.

Investigators used a confidential source to arrange the purchase of methamphetamine from Cunningham, according to information presented in court.

When Cunningham arrived at the location, agents turned on their blue lights.

Court documents say he tried to evade agents in his truck before eventually jumping from the driver’s side door while it was moving.

While running on foot, Cunningham began to turn around towards the agents and pull a firearm from his waistband, according to the release.

The release says that agents hit Cunningham with a taser, and he was then taken into custody.

The release says that agents recovered the loaded Glock Model 19 9 mm pistol with 15 bullets, an extra fully-loaded 30 round magazine, around 21 grams methamphetamine and digital scales.

Investigators also searched a brown bag that Cunningham had been holding in his hand during the pursuit.

The bag contained three bags of methamphetamine weighing nearly 40 grams, over 400 Xanax pills, over 40 Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine pills, one ecstasy pill, two morphine pills, seven unknown pills and around $3,300, according to the release.

Investigators later discovered he had been convicted of felony burglary in Humboldt in 2017.

Cunningham was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, along with three years of supervised release.