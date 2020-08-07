JPD: Suspect sought in downtown Jackson homicide

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in relation to homicide that occurred on Friday.

A news release from JPD says that officers responded to a stabbing on South Fairgrounds Street and Scott Street around 3:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a woman with a laceration to her neck, according to the release. Jackson police say EMS responded, but the woman died at the scene.

Police say they are seeking a suspect named Sandra Gayton.

The release says that Gayton is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, with a slim build.

Anyone with information on Gayton is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.